Nestle is planning to close a distribution center in Lawrenceville this fall as part of an ongoing shift in its distribution model, according to company officials and information filed with the Georgia Department of Labor.
Nestle USA filed paperwork about the closure with the Georgia Department of Labor, whose website shows 111 people are expected to be affected when the facility shuts down. A company announcement concerning a change in its distribution model indicates the closure may happen as soon as this fall.
DiGiorno Pizza and Dreyer's Ice Cream were handled at the Direct-Store-Delivery facility, which is located near Coolray Field at 2410 Tech Center Parkway.
"Nestlé recently issued a (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, also known as WARN) notice for a distribution center in Lawrenceville," Nestle USA spokeswoman Laura Davenport said in an email. "This notice corresponds with an announcement Nestlé USA made earlier this year on simplifying the route-to-market for our pizza and ice cream businesses."
In May, Nestle announced it was moving away from a Direct-Store-Delivery network to a warehouse model for its pizza and ice cream businesses over the course of late 2019 and early 2020. The company plans to use existing warehouses used for its frozen meals and snacks to handle the pizza and ice cream.
That shift is expected to result in the closing of eight company-owned frozen distribution centers as well as frozen inventory transfer points.
The company said in the spring that moving to the new model would simplify its distribution routes.
“Ice Cream and Pizza are growing categories in which we hold strong leadership positions” Nestlé USA Chairman and CEO Steve Presley said in a statement in May.
“As we continue to focus on driving long-term profitable growth, leveraging a simpler route to market unlocks resources we can use to fuel our efforts in demand generation, such as product innovation and brand building.”
He also said, “Moving to a warehouse model has numerous benefits for us and our retail customers. By taking advantage of the unmatched breadth and depth of our existing frozen warehouse network, our retail customer partners can better leverage their existing networks. This change is a win-win for Nestlé and our customers.”
It was not immediately clear how Nestle will help employees who are laid off by the closures.
Company officials pointed to the announcement from May for an explanation on what will be next for the workers. In the announcement, Presley said the company will help laid off workers, but there were no details on what that help might entail.
"These employees have worked incredibly hard to serve our customers," Presley said. "Treating them with respect through this process is a top priority for us, and we are committed to doing all we can to provide them information, resources and support.”