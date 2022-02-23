Neighbors came to the rescue on Tuesday morning, helping save a man from his burning home in Lawrenceville.
The fire was reported at about 10:43 a.m. at the 600 block of Mephisto Circle NW in Lawrenceville. The caller advised that neighbors were attempting to put the fire out and that her father was still inside the residence, fire officials said.
Gwinnett County firefighters arrived to witness neighbors placing a ladder at a second-story window in an attempt to rescue the man. Firefighters immediately assisted with the rescue and moved the patient to the yard where they began providing emergency medical care until the arrival of the responding ambulance.
Paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The Fire PIO said he is unable to identify the victim due to federal patient privacy laws known as HIPAA.
Fire crews deployed multiple attack lines to battle the flames. Inside, crews found two dogs that were removed without harm. There were no other fire victims found at the incident. After the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that the fire had started on the first floor, burned out the staircase, and trapped the victim upstairs.
A rapid intervention team was established, and crews obtained a positive water supply. Utility companies have secured power and gas to the home. Fire crews were rotated through a rehab station where their vital signs were checked while they rehydrated.
Fire Investigators responded to the scene for the origin and cause investigation. Investigators ruled the fire accidental in nature after determining the fire originated in the area of HVAC equipment. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services worked with the American Red Cross to secure shelter for two adult family members who were displaced by the fire.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.