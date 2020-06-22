In the midst of the economic strain brought on by COVID-19, Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, formerly Norcross Cooperative Ministry, is helping those in need to stay afloat.
For over three decades, Neighborhood Co-op has worked with clients to provide food, assistance with rent and utilities during times of personal and family crisis, as well as career assistance to help clients plan and work for a brighter future.
However, local individuals, churches, business leaders, and community organizations have risen to the challenge in the past couple of months to help the cooperative serve families in Doraville, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Tucker and across Greater Southwest Gwinnett.
In May alone, Neighborhood Co-op helped 2,225 clients, distributed 55,603 pounds of food and distributed $120,200 towards rent and utility assistance. That's four times more clients than last year and 11 times more food.
“It is so encouraging to see so many people who want to help those in need," Shirley Cabe, executive director of Neighborhood Co-op, said. "We are so thankful to live in a generous community that wants to make a difference in the lives of those in crisis due to COVID-19.”
Additionally, with the help of a donated trailer from Howard Brothers Hardware and a donated banner from Trinity Press, the Piedmont Bank started a weekly food drive at their location on Peachtree Parkway. During April, the drive collected 35,000 pounds of food.
Under normal conditions, Kyra Slack, a spokesperson for Neighborhood Co-op, said that amount of food would have taken eight weeks to distribute to clients. But because of the increased level of need, the food lasted only three weeks.
The co-op also received a $200,000 grant from the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund through United Way. This money has been specifically used to provide extended stay lodging expenses, rent assistance and utilities assistance to families in desperate need.
"With all of the uncertainty these days, Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries is still spreading kindness and fulfilling its vital mission to help those in our community who find themselves in desperate need, feeding those without enough food, keeping our neighbors from losing their homes, helping those who can’t pay their utility bills," Slack said.
"When a neighbor is in trouble, we help because that is what neighbors do. We are all neighbors now and help is needed. The generosity and kindness of our community has allowed NCM to be here for our neighbors during these troubling times. Kindness makes all the difference. We know we will get through this together because we have seen that the word neighbor still means something to this community."
To help support Neighborhood Co-op's mission, go to OurNCM.org to sign up to volunteer or to give online, or send a check to P.O. BOX 1489 Norcross, Georgia 30091. In the memo line, designate it for “Covid-19 Relief.”
