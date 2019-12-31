A developer is seeking permission from county officials to build a 142-home neighborhood just off a more rural stretch of Braselton Highway in the northeastern corner of Gwinnett County.
Clayton Properties Group filed a rezoning application for the 65.05-acre site at the intersection of Mount Moriah Road and Braselton Highway in unincorporated Auburn. The developer wants the site rezoned from a R-100 single family detached neighborhood development to a "traditional neighborhood development" zoning, which would allow for smaller lot sizes than what is found in surrounding neighborhoods.
"The Applicant proposes to develop a high-quality, single-family residential community with characteristics of both a traditional neighborhood development as well as a conservation subdivision," said Shane Lanham, an attorney for the developer, in a letter to county officials.
The rezoning request will go before the Gwinnett County Planning commission for consideration and a public hearing at its Jan. 7 meeting. County staff have recommended approval with conditions — but with an open space conservation development zoning instead of the requested TND zoning.
"The requested TND development at a density of 2.35 units per acre with an average lot width of 51 feet and 7,600 square foot lot area is significantly smaller than the adjacent residential properties and therefore may not be suitable at this location," county planning staff wrote in their report on the proposal.
"Although TND may not be appropriate for the subject property, an OSC zoning district, which would have a maximum density of 2.5 units per acre, a minimum lot width of 60 feet and 7,500 square foot lot area could be more compatible with the surrounding area."
The neighborhood would be located east of Mill Creek High School, Frank N. Osborne Middle School and Duncan Creek Elementary School at the intersection of Braselton Highway. That location is right by Mount Moriah Church on Mount Moriah Road.
The exact addresses on the two roads is listed in county documents as the 1200 to 1300 blocks of Mount Moriah Road and the 4500 block of Braselton Highway.
The developer is not proposing to create an access point from the neighborhood onto Braselton Highway. It also would not connect to the existing Stonewater Creek subdivision.
The proposed density is 2.35 homes per acre.
In his letter to county officials, Lanham said the neighborhood would be able to take advantage of two existing ponds on the property for bird watching and fishing activities. He also pointed to several nearby trails that he said residents of the neighborhood would have access to.
"The proposed community would include a variety of lot sizes, home styles and building architecture to provide diversity within the overall development," Lanham said in his letter to county officials.
"The proposed community would provide neighborhood amenities such as an attractive cabana, a large pool and patio area, a gazebo and a mail kiosk for the use and enjoyment of residents. In addition to these amenities, the Property is uniquely situated to provide a large network of nature trails and other outdoor recreation options."