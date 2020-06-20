It took a week and a half to get there, but Gwinnett County now has certified results from the June 9 primary election.
The Gwinnett Board of Elections and Registration voted to certify the results of the primary election Friday afternoon. County elections officials spent more than a week counted absentee-by-mail ballots.
There was also a discrepancy that appeared in the results Wednesday night when vote total from precincts appeared to decrease. County spokeswoman Heather Sawyer said the issue was the results of an issue that arose during the scanning of emergency ballots that had been cast June 9, but not scanned in until Wednesday.
The discrepancy was discovered and corrected Thursday morning, Sawyer said.
"On Thursday morning, those discrepancies were located and corrected during the standard review of reports conducted in order to confirm that the number of uploaded memory cards matches the number of downloaded memory cards," Sawyer said. "The unofficial results once again included accurate counts."
One of the big takeaways is that Democrats may finally know who will face former county employee Nicole Love Hendrickson in the runoff for the Democratic Party's nomination for county commission chairman. Lawrenceville city attorney Lee Thompson Jr. just barely edged out former state Sen. Curt Thompson by a margin of 20 votes to face Hendrickson in the Aug. 11 runoff. They are close enough, however, that Curt Thompson could seek a recount.
Candidates who are within 1% of the victor or the person in second place in a race that heads to a runoff have two business days after results are certified to ask for a recount.
Hendrickson received 49.35% of the 103,086 votes cast in the Democratic primary for commission chairman, followed by Lee Thompson with 13.85%, Curt Thompson (13.83%), Demond Nembhard (13.13%) and Andy Morgan (9.85%).
The winner of the runoff will face Republican nominee David Post in November for the open seat.
Democrats may also be choosing between Derrick Wilson and Jasper Watkins in their party's primary runoff for District 3 commissioner. Watkins was in a close race with John Moye for second place and a shot to face Wilson in the runoff, but the results are so close that Moye could ask for a recount.
Wilson lead the Democratic field with 33.21% of the 34,491 votes cast, followed by Watkins with 20.58%, John Moye (20.46%), Justin Walsh (13.57%) and Roger Marmol (12.17%).
The winner of the Democratic runoff for the seat will face the winner of the Republican runoff between Ben Archer and Matt Dereimer.
Meanwhile, the certified results confirm some things that were already known early on after election day, such as Curtis Clemons and Keybo Taylor will face off in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Clemons earned 33.07% of the 103,134 votes cast in that primary, while Taylor earned 32.16%.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican nominee Lou Solis in November.
Patsy Austin-Gatson defeated Wesley Person in the Democratic primary for Gwinnett district attorney by getting 59.39% of the 103,616 votes cast. She will now face Republican incumbent DA Danny Porter, who is running for a final term in office, in November.
Tarece Johnson was confirmed as the winner in the Democratic primary for the Gwinnett Board of Education District 5 seat, defeating longtime incumbent Louise Radloff with 66.38% of the 13,046 votes cast in that race. There is no Republican candidate, so Johnson has effectively won the seat.
In the Board of Education District 1 race, Karen Watkins narrowly defeated Segun Adeyina in the Democratic primary by getting 50.4% of the 26,351 votes cast, although Adeyina could ask for a recount due to the closeness of the results.
The winner of the Democratic primary for school board District 1 will face Republican incumbent school board member Carole Boyce in November.
In the two contested nonpartisan Superior Court races, Tamela Adkins defeated incumbent Judge Randy Rich with 57.32% of the 162,919 votes cast in that race while incumbent Judge Kathryn Schrader will head to a runoff with Magistrate Judge Deborah Fluker. Schrader got 37.22% of the 162,219 votes cast in her race, followed by Fluker (20.22%), B.T. Parker (19.45%), Christa Kirk (12.62%) and Kelly Kautz (10.5%).
In the lone contested State Court race, incumbent Judge Shawn Bratton defeated Matt Miller with 66.56% of the 156,766 votes cast.
In the Democratic primary for tax commissioner, Tiffany Porter and Regina Carden appear to be headed for a run-off for the chance to face Republican incumbent Richard Steele in November. Porter got 42.83% of the 101,941 votes cast, followed by Carden, who got 37.22%, and Maureen McIvor, who got 19.95%.
In the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson held off his challenges to win his party’s nomination for another term in Congress. Johnson got 68.42% of the 146,765 votes cast, followed by Elaine Amankwah Nietmann (18.3%) and William Haston (13.28%). Johnson will now face Republican nominee Josie Cruz Ezammudeen in November.
In the highly contested 7th Congressional District race, Republican Dr. Rich McCormick and Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux will face off in November. McCormick won the Republican primary with 55.11% of the 64,012 votes cast, followed by state Sen. Renee Unterman (17.4%), Mark Gonsalves (7.25%), Lynne Homrich (7.13%)Eugene Yu (6.02%), Lisa Noel Babbage (5.21%) and Zachary Kennemore (1.87%).
Bourdeaux won the Democratic primary with 52.78% of the 84,707 votes cast, followed by state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero (12.39%), Nabilah Islam (12.33%), Dr. Rashid Malik (8%)former Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves (7.73%) and state Sen. Zahra Karinshak (6.76%).
In the 10th Congressional District's Democratic primary, Tabitha Johnson-Green defeated Andrew Ferguson by capturing 65.74% of the 73,116 votes cast. She will face U.S Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., in November.
There are several seats in Gwinnett's legislative delegation that had contested primaries on Tuesday.
In state Senate District 9, Democrats Nikki Merritt and Gabe Okoye will face off in a run-off for a chance at facing Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, in November. Merritt lead the Democratic primary field by earning 47.73% of the 26,261 votes cast while Okoye got 27.39% and Cheryle Renee Moses got 24.88%.
In the open Senate District 41 race, Kim Jackson won the Democratic primary outright with 53.96% of the 26,520 votes cast. Jackson was followed by Beverly R. Jones (17.89%), Mohammed Jahangir Hossain (15.27%), and Gil Freeman (12.88%). Jackson will face Republican William Park Freeman in November.
In the race to replace Sen. Renee Unterman in Senate District 45, Republican Clint Dixon and Democrat Matielyn Jones appear to set for a matchup in November. Dixon got 58.48% of the 19,078 votes cast in the Republican primary, followed by Sammy Baker (31.75%) and Noemi Puntier (9.78%).
In the Democratic primary, Jones got 65.01% of the 19,728 votes counted as of Saturday, followed by Ernie Anaya (22.56%) and Richard Smith (12.42%).
In the Democratic primary for Senate District 48, Michelle Au defeated Josh Uddin with 77.84% of the 20,508 votes cast. Au will face Republican Matt Reeves in November.
In the Democratic primary for state House District 93, Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick held off a challenge from Alfred Reynolds by getting 79.06% of the 13,566 votes cast.
In the open House District 99 race, Marvin Lim defeated Jorge Granados with 61.49% of the 3,534 votes cast. There is no Republican running for the seat, so Lim will take it without further opposition.
In the Republican primary for House District 103, Rep. Timothy Barr held off challenges from Derrick McCollum and Donald Schmidt. Barr got 63.41% of the 7,869 votes cast, followed by McCollum (30.87%) and Schmidt (5.72%). Barr will now face Democrat Clifton Marshall in November.
In the Democratic Primary for House District 104, Nakita Hemingway defeated Andrea Stephenson with 65.15% of the 7,249 votes cast. Hemingway will face Republican incumbent state Rep. Chuck Efstration in November.
In the Democratic primary for House District 106, Rebecca Mitchell defeated Emily Leslie with 59.21% of the 8,530 votes cast. Mitchell will now face Republican incumbent state Rep. Brett Harrell in November.
