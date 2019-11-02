The Johns Creek Police Department held a Drug Take-Back event on Oct. 26, collecting more than 246 pounds of drugs.
The event was held in the parking lot at Kroger off States Bridge Road in concert with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The event, which aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, will be held again in the spring, city officials said.
At the Police Department’s Drug Takeback Event, the PD and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) collected over 246 pounds of drugs. We will have another one scheduled some time in the spring.