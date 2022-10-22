Fifty-six firefighters helped battle a fire that caused heavy damage to a cabinet shop warehouse in Buford this past week.

Gwinnett County Firefighter Jessica Joiner said crews were called to the shop, which is located at 499 Tuggle Greer Drive, at 6:29 p.m. on Thursday after a worker told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that they had heard a loud boom. The building was vacant when the fire broke out.

