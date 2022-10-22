Fifty-six firefighters helped battle a fire that caused heavy damage to a cabinet shop warehouse in Buford this past week.
Gwinnett County Firefighter Jessica Joiner said crews were called to the shop, which is located at 499 Tuggle Greer Drive, at 6:29 p.m. on Thursday after a worker told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that they had heard a loud boom. The building was vacant when the fire broke out.
The Gwinnett County Police Aviation Unit reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the building.
"Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story business, 3,000 square foot warehouse, with heavy smoke showing," Joiner said. "Crews performing a primary search confirmed the building was completely evacuated. Investigation revealed extensive damage to the structure in the warehouse area. Firefighters deployed multiple fire hoses to bring the fire under control."
Two Rapid Intervention Teams were established, and the City of Buford Gas and Electric secured power and electricity for the building. The fire was brought under control at about 8:51 p.m., but a cause for the fire was still under investigation on Friday morning.
Joiner said no victims were found inside the shop and there were no reports of injuries at the scene.
