There were 294 new reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County Public Schools provided to district officials on Monday, according to data released by the district.
The latest numbers, released on Tuesday, show that the vast majority of newly reported cases — 265 to be exact — were students who had the disease. There were also 639 close contacts, 609 of which were students, reported in the district on Monday.
There were another 65 probable cases, 56 of which are students, reported to the district by school-level officials.
South Gwinnett High School had 17 new cases reported to the district on Monday — following on the heels of 26 new cases that were reported between Friday and Sunday — while Archer High School had 14 new confirmed cases, Trickum Middle School had 13 new cases, Mill Creek High School had 11 new cases and Snellville Middle School had 10 new cases reported.
Despite the high numbers of new reported cases listed over the weekend and on Monday at South Gwinnett High School, district officials said that school had only 37 active confirmed cases and six close contacts.
Archer now has 25 active confirmed cases, as well as another 18 probable cases and seven close contacts.
Other schools with double digit numbers of active confirmed cases include:
Trickum Middle School: 21 active confirmed cases, three probable cases and seven close contacts
Snellville Middle School: 20 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts
Berkmar High School: 17 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 47 close contacts
Dacula Middle School: 16 confirmed cases, six probable cases and 15 close contacts
Grayson Elementary School: 16 confirmed cases, four probable cases and 17 close contacts
Shiloh High School: 15 confirmed cases, two probable cases, eight close contacts
Collins Hill High School: 14 confirmed cases, one probable case, 21 close contacts
Mountain View High School: 14 confirmed cases, five probable cases, 16 close contacts
Twin Rivers Middle School: 14 confirmed cases, two probable cases, six close contacts
Brookwood High School: 13 confirmed cases, eight close contacts
Craig Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, 17 close contacts
Harbins Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 54 close contacts
Winn Holt Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, two probable cases, 15 close contacts
Dacula High School: 12 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts
Grayson High School: 12 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 13 close contacts
Sweetwater Middle School: 12 confirmed cases, six close contacts
Woodward Mill Elementary School: 12 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 20 close contacts
Ivy Creek Elementary School: 11 confirmed cases, 14 close contacts
Lanier High School: 11 confirmed cases, three probable and six close contacts
Jackson Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, eight close contacts
Jones Middle School: 10 confirmed cases, one probable case, seven close contacts
McKendree Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, 37 close contacts
North Gwinnett High School: 10 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts
Peachtree Ridge High School: 10 confirmed cases, five probable cases, two close contacts
Richards Middle School: 10 confirmed cases, two probable cases, 14 close contacts
