GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

There were 294 new reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County Public Schools provided to district officials on Monday, according to data released by the district.

The latest numbers, released on Tuesday, show that the vast majority of newly reported cases — 265 to be exact — were students who had the disease. There were also 639 close contacts, 609 of which were students, reported in the district on Monday.

There were another 65 probable cases, 56 of which are students, reported to the district by school-level officials.

South Gwinnett High School had 17 new cases reported to the district on Monday — following on the heels of 26 new cases that were reported between Friday and Sunday — while Archer High School had 14 new confirmed cases, Trickum Middle School had 13 new cases, Mill Creek High School had 11 new cases and Snellville Middle School had 10 new cases reported.

Despite the high numbers of new reported cases listed over the weekend and on Monday at South Gwinnett High School, district officials said that school had only 37 active confirmed cases and six close contacts.

Archer now has 25 active confirmed cases, as well as another 18 probable cases and seven close contacts.

Other schools with double digit numbers of active confirmed cases include:

Trickum Middle School: 21 active confirmed cases, three probable cases and seven close contacts

Snellville Middle School: 20 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts

Berkmar High School: 17 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 47 close contacts

Dacula Middle School: 16 confirmed cases, six probable cases and 15 close contacts

Grayson Elementary School: 16 confirmed cases, four probable cases and 17 close contacts

Shiloh High School: 15 confirmed cases, two probable cases, eight close contacts

Collins Hill High School: 14 confirmed cases, one probable case, 21 close contacts

Mountain View High School: 14 confirmed cases, five probable cases, 16 close contacts

Twin Rivers Middle School: 14 confirmed cases, two probable cases, six close contacts

Brookwood High School: 13 confirmed cases, eight close contacts

Craig Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, 17 close contacts

Harbins Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 54 close contacts

Winn Holt Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, two probable cases, 15 close contacts

Dacula High School: 12 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts

Grayson High School: 12 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 13 close contacts

Sweetwater Middle School: 12 confirmed cases, six close contacts

Woodward Mill Elementary School: 12 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 20 close contacts

Ivy Creek Elementary School: 11 confirmed cases, 14 close contacts

Lanier High School: 11 confirmed cases, three probable and six close contacts

Jackson Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, eight close contacts

Jones Middle School: 10 confirmed cases, one probable case, seven close contacts

McKendree Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, 37 close contacts

North Gwinnett High School: 10 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts

Peachtree Ridge High School: 10 confirmed cases, five probable cases, two close contacts

Richards Middle School: 10 confirmed cases, two probable cases, 14 close contacts

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

