There is one thing Gwinnett County elections officials do know about the general election in November: voter turnout will be high.
That’s due to the ballot being topped by a highly contested presidential race, which has traditionally driven high turnout in the county. Gwinnett is expecting a large number of people voting absentee-by-mail during advance voting and on election day.
They just aren’t sure exactly how high of a turnout they should expect because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With this year, we’re not confident we could come up with even a pretty accurate estimate of turnout just because everything is so different,” Gwinnett Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston said. “We’re not sure — is it absentee-by-mail, is it individuals who do vote in person during advance (voting) or is it election day — you know, where are we going to see the higher participation.”
One indicator that turnout is going to be high is the number of absentee-by-mail ballots that have been requested in the county. Gwinnett officials said they have issued about 118,650 absentee ballots, including overseas and military ballots, as of Tuesday morning.
By comparison, Gwinnett sent out about 100,000 absentee ballots for the primary election, but got back roughly 85,000 ballots, Royston said.
“We had said, when we were prepping and planning for this, that it wouldn’t surprise us if we did 250,000 (absentee ballots sent out for the general election),” Royston said. “That being said, a large number of the ones we would expect are already here. It’s the ones that were on file, the ones that individuals are starting early.
“We kind of expect that it may drop and stay steady for a little bit and then pick back up as we have a debate or as it gets closer (to the election date). The one thing that we really try to encourage to everyone is if you are going to vote by mail, the sooner the better — that you get the application in, and once you get the ballot and you’re ready to vote, the sooner the better.”
There is one change in how Gwinnett is handling absentee-by-mail-ballots for this election versus how it was handled for the primary. For the primary in June, the county used a state-procured vendor in Arizona, called Runbeck, to produce and mail out the ballots.
Gwinnett has procured its own vendor, Fort Orange Press in Albany, N.Y., to produce and mail the ballots for the general election.
The vendor will not handle overseas and military ballots, however. Those ballots, which have already been sent out, were handled by the county itself.
Royston said the change in vendor was necessary to comply with a federal mandate regarding Spanish language ballots. Gwinnett is the only county in Georgia that is required to comply with that mandate because of the high number of Spanish-speaking residents in the county.
“There were several counties, including many of the metro counties, that opted in to continue to use that service (from Runbeck),” Royston said. “That was not an option for us here in Gwinnett County because of our need to put both English and Spanish language on the envelopes and having an agreement out of litigation to make changes to our envelopes, so we ended up working with a company — we were going to use 10-by-13 (inch) envelopes for everyone, but we were able to work and get a smaller envelope created that a vendor could manage.”
The state has created an online absentee-by-mail ballot application website, but since it is state run and the rest of Georgia is not under the same language mandate as Gwinnett County, that website does not provide a Spanish language. Royston said the county has provided a Spanish language ballot application on the its own website, but it is a PDF and voters must print it out, fill it out and then mail it in.
Royston did warn that voters who go to the My Voter Page system provided by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office need to understand there is a difference between the date an absentee ballot is “issued,” and the date on which it is mailed to the voter.
“If we’re working today and (elections staff workers) key in the application, that’s the issue date,” Royston said. “The issue date is not reflective of the mail date. As far as what is issued today, it’s not going to be mailed today.”
During the primary in June, several voters reported issues about never receiving their absentee ballot. Although Gwinnett has changed vendors, Royston said she could not guarantee how long it should take ballots to arrive by mail.
Returning the ballots once they have been filled out and are ready to be submitted, however, is something that is easier for the county to have a handle on.
Royston said Gwinnett will have 23 absentee ballot drop boxes around the county for the general election. The boxes will be located at all 15 libraries in Gwinnett as well as at all eight early voting, or advance-in-person voting, sites in the county. Ballots put in the drop boxes are expected to be picked up by elections staff on a daily basis.
“One of the things that we’ve always said in the years that I’ve been doing this is once it goes in the mail, we’re at the mercy of the post office,” Royston said. “That’s not blaming or pointing a finger, but that’s just a fact that once it goes there, we don’t have control of it.”
