A U.S. Navy veteran has been tapped to head up the Snellville Youth Commission, the city has announced.
Chanel Stephens, of Snellville, will serve as coordinator for the Commission which is charged with teaching students about civic engagement. She replaces former coordinator Chris O’Donoghue.
“I am interested in this position assisting high school students because I can remember being in high school and needing guidance,” Stephens said. “I remember everyone I was able to turn to in search of answers and I would like to be able to be that guidance for current students and return that favor.
“I understand the need for students in that age range to feel connected to those working with them in order to effectively reach them and encourage engagement.”
Created in 2016, the Snellville Youth Commission is the brainchild of South Gwinnett High School teacher and councilwoman Cristy Lenski. The commission welcomes rising sophomores, juniors and seniors to apply to gain unique experiences that will expand their insight into the growing multigenerational and multicultural aspects of Snellville, city leadership and south Gwinnett County as a whole.
The selected ambassadors from South Gwinnett, Shiloh and Brookwood High schools will increase their civic knowledge and develop their understanding by engaging in numerous civic activities.
“Chanel is an impressive, charismatic leader and role model,” Lenski said. “As a Navy veteran, she possesses the discipline, maturity and resourcefulness needed to take the Snellville Youth Commission to the next level.”
For more information on SYC visit www.snellville.org/snellville-youth-commission.
