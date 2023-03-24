Retired Navy Capt. Baron Reinhold acknowledged this week that, with no previous law enforcement experience, he would have to prove himself to Gwinnett deputies if he is elected as sheriff next year.

Reinhold announced his plans to run for the Republican nomination for Gwinnett County Sheriff during a meeting of the Gwinnett County Republican Assembly on Tuesday night. The Sheriff’s Office, which is currently held by Sheriff Keybo Taylor, a Democrat, is one of several local offices that will be up for election in 2024.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.