Retired Navy Capt. Baron Reinhold acknowledged this week that, with no previous law enforcement experience, he would have to prove himself to Gwinnett deputies if he is elected as sheriff next year.
Reinhold announced his plans to run for the Republican nomination for Gwinnett County Sheriff during a meeting of the Gwinnett County Republican Assembly on Tuesday night. The Sheriff’s Office, which is currently held by Sheriff Keybo Taylor, a Democrat, is one of several local offices that will be up for election in 2024.
“In any organization that you go into, I think you have to go in there and people are going to size you up,” Reinhold said. “I mean people are going to look at me like, ‘Who’s this clown? He doesn’t have any law enforcement background, this, that or the other.’
“Everybody’s got their preconceived notions so what you have to do is you go in there and prove to them who you are everyday.”
Reinhold, who lives in Suwanee, spent nearly 35 years in the Navy and retired on Jan. 1, 2020, spending his last five years as the commanding officer and instructor for ROTC units at Georgia Tech and Morehouse College.
Although he has not served in law enforcement, he is counting on the skills he learned in the military to prepare him to lead the sheriff’s office and work with the community. He said there are some similarities between serving in the military and serving in law enforcement.
“There are obviously aspects of the job that cross over,” Reinhold said. “I mean almost my entire career in (Navy) aviation was in reconnaissance. You can call that, ‘I have a lot of time doing stake outs.’ Thousands of hours, but a different format though.”
Reinhold said he was the director of the Navy’s community management system at one time, and one of the responsibilities he had in that role was making sure the service branch’s law enforcement was properly staffed.
He said he also learned leadership skills and how to work with other people in the military.
“Pretty much, my history and track record is making inroads,” Reinhold said. “I’ve got a long history of building trust with people and doing what I say I’m going to do.
“And the more you do that, the more you interact, the more trust is built and ultimately, not only the people who work for you directly but the community more importantly has faith in their law enforcement.”
Reinhold will need more than military experience to serve as sheriff, however. In Georgia, sheriffs are required by state law to have peace officer certification in order to hold their office. The law says any sheriff who is not a certified peace officer when they take office has six months to become certified.
Reinhold told members of the Gwinnett County Republican Assembly who asked about certification that he would seek certification before the 2024 elections so his time wouldn’t be divided if he won the election. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council lists several POST-certified training schools in the state, including some located at colleges.
“There are a whole bunch of places to go out and get certified so I need to get on that,” he said.
Reinhold said he felt called to run for sheriff because what he saw as a shift across the nation in how law enforcement is treated. Some of his in-laws have worked in law enforcement so he said the profession is important to his family.
“Over the last three years, in seeing what’s going on in our country, our state and here in Gwinnett, I decided, ‘Well, I can’t sit idly by,’ “ Reinhold told members of the Republican Assembly. “I had been obviously fighting for our country, spent a lot of time overseas, a lot of time in combat.
“I know how bad things can get ... So, I don’t believe D.C. is going to save us by any stretch of the imagination. What i believe is everything needs to be done locally, and the most important job, in my opinion, in Gwinnett County is the office of sheriff.”
There are issues that at least some people in GOP circle would want to see a Republican address if they are elected as sheriff. One of those would be controversial federal 287(g) immigration hold program that the Sheriff’s Office participated in under former Sheriff Butch Conway.
The 287(g) program enjoyed more support from Republicans than Democrats. Taylor terminated the office’s participation in the program on his first day in office in 2021.
“He came in and threw the baby out with the bath water,” Reinhold said. “I think what should be done, on everything, is you look at what are the merits. If it’s not being run properly or administered properly, then fix the problem.
“The bottom line is if the things are protecting the citizens of Gwinnett County, you should be doing everything humanly possible to advocate for protecting the people that you’re taking an oath to protect.”
But, there are other issues in the county to address as well, such as human and drug trafficking as well as gangs. Taylor replaced the 287(g) program with new units aimed at fighting gangs, sex trafficking and child molestation, and the office works with Gwinnett police and other agencies on efforts to fight criminal activity.
Reinhold said he’s been talking to people in the law enforcement community about crime-related issues, but he added he would tackle the county’s crime issues vigorously.
“My goal would be to make Gwinnett the least popular place in America if you were a criminal,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.