Everyone is at their best during a job interview, but Five Forks Middle School principal Christine Douthart said she knew she had something special roughly six years ago when Laura Ross interviewed for a guidance counselor position at the school.
“I think her passion, her enthusiasm, you could just see it in the conversation with her,” Douthart said. “And just her knowledge, she talked about her students in length and in depth, you could tell that she knew them.”
Ross said Five Forks Middle School provided her with the time and resources to reach students socially and emotionally. Douthart didn’t shove her into a testing closet to organize the administration of standardized assessments. They don’t ask her to be a bad cop and deal with discipline issues. They give her the freedom to reach students, and she’s done that during her time at Five Forks.
“In the district we have support for school counselors from people who have been counselors and know the job,” Ross said. “The administrative team at Five Forks sees the importance of school counseling and how we are part of the school’s collaboration and makes sure we have the time to do this work.”
Ross, though, prefers to be the woman behind the scenes, not front and center. That’s changed since she was named the 2020 School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor Association. On Wednesday, Ross was the center of a celebratory brunch with distinguished guests from Gwinnett County Public Schools’ district office, the Board of Education and the American School Counselor Association. Ross also received a framed commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
With the award comes some responsibility. Next week, Ross travels to Washington D.C. as a spokesperson for the American School Counselors Association. Ross will meet with U.S. Representatives and congressional aids to discuss educational policy and the needs of public school counselors.
Ross will not leave her position at Five Forks, but the American School Counselor's Association will find moments throughout the year to spotlight her work.
"She is going to be the example of what an exemplary school counselor looks like and what they should do to support kiddos every day," Jill Cook, Assistant Director of the American School Counselor Association, said. "Our role is to find opportunities to shine that light."
Ross said wants elected officials in Washington to know that the American School Counselors Association recommends ratios of 250 students to one counselor are manageable, while the national average of students per counselor exceeds 440 students. She also wants to emphasize a counselor’s job is often complicated by responsibilities outside of developing programs that support social and emotional learning.
“We can have a great by working and collaborating with others in school if we have the time to do that,” Ross said.
The list of programs that Ross overseas at Five Forks keeps her busy outside of the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. school day. When Five Forks set a goal to decrease referrals by 15%, Ross and the counseling department developed a multi-tiered intervention plan for the entire school. She facilitates presentations about teen body image and confidence through the Dove Self-Esteem Project. She also is the school district's Counseling Steering Committee middle school chair.
Ross is the sponsor of the Five Forks Gay-Straight Alliance, which is navigating its first year at the school. The organization is an effort to ensure Five Forks is supportive and responsive to LGBTQ students.
“That’s been a big endeavor to make sure that population of students feels supported,” Ross said.
Flyers for Five Forks' Girl Talk Program cover the schools' walls. It's the second year that peer leaders from Brookwood High School come to Five Forks to mentor and encourage middle school girls.
To Ross, the role of a public school counselor is to provide social and emotional support for students and act as a academic liaison to parents. She said students in middle school should also be made aware of their options after high school.
“The biggest thing for me to do that is to connect with my students, to really know them, to listen to their voices, connect with them, so that I could connect them to their education,” Ross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.