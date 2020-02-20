As several days of rain came to an end Thursday, the National Weather Service said Gwinnett residents have a new weather-related issue to be concerned about: black ice on the roads.
The NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Thursday night warning of possible ice. The outlook is in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
"Rain and snow is coming to an end across the area," National Weather Service officials said in the outlook. "However, as temperatures continue to fall at or below freezing overnight, patchy black ice will become possible, especially over bridges and overpasses. Wind chills will also dip into the single digits across the higher elevations of north Georgia on Friday morning. Those outside should take precautions from the cold."
A special weather statement issued by the NWS Thursday afternoon showed forecasters expect temperatures will drop below freezing after midnight north of metro Atlanta, but the temperatures in the metro area will also drop below freezing a few hours later overnight.
"Winds will aid in drying roads but any residual water on area roadways could result in black ice," forecasters said. "With the abundant rainfall over the last few weeks, there will be a higher than normal chance of black ice conditions especially where water flows through the higher elevations and across roadways.
"This will create hazardous driving conditions where it does occur through the rush hour Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing after 10 a.m. for most areas."
And, if that isn't enough bad news related to the weather, there's one more bit: the NWS isn't ruling out the outside possibility that some snow flurries could fall overnight because of conditions over Lake Lanier.
"There are a few weather model solutions that suggest some light snow is possible overnight in the Atlanta metro due to cold air rushing over the warmer Lake Lanier," the NWS said. "There is (a) low chance of this occurring and any accumulations, if at all, would be very light."
