North Georgia, including Gwinnett County, is facing the threat of thunderstorms, damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a weather advisory from the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office.
Forecasters said there may be increasing winds on Wednesday with a frontal system coming in behind it. A wind advisory has been issued for north Georgia for 11 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday when winds between 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
"Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday," the weather service said in a statement. "The primarily threats area strong to damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain."
As a result of the storms that are expected to pass through the area, the weather service is warning residents that trees could be knocked down and scattered power outages could be possible. The forecasters also warned that fire conditions are expected in north Georgia on Wednesday due to the expectation of strong winds and lower relative humidities.
