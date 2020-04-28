The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office is warning central and northern Georgia residents to prepare for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.
The weather service said there is a slight risk that parts of the state, including Gwinnett, could see storms with damaging winds moving through. Forecasters are not crossing out the possibility of tornadoes either.
The forecasts includes an 80% chance of rain and wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, particularly after 4 p.m. One quarter to half and inch of rain is expected.
There is a 90% chance of rain with wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph Wednesday night. One half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.
