Georgians are being encouraged to stay indoors for a third consecutive day after the National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for Friday.
A heat advisory is issued when a heat index of more than 105 degrees is expected, creating dangerous conditions for anyone who ventures outdoors in the hot air. The weather service previously issued heat advisories for Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday's heat advisory covers much of north and central Georgia, including all of the metro Atlanta counties.
As was the case with Wednesday's and Thursday's advisories, the advisory for Friday is currently set to last from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service said in a statement earlier this week.
The weather service is advising residents to stay indoors, in an air-conditioned room, and to dry plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the weather service said. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location."
