The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a Flood Watch and Freeze Warning in several Georgia counties, including Gwinnett.
The Flood Watch issued is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday for: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Union; Walker; White and Whitfield counties.
A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a flood to occur. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is deemed possible by the National Weather Service.
The Freeze Warning was issue for: Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Lumpkin; Meriwether; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Troup; Union; Walker; White and Whitfield counties.
The National Weather Service issues a Freeze Warning when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected. Freeze Warnings are issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season, typically late October or early November. Forecasts project evening temperatures in parts of Gwinnett County to reach the mid to low 30s on Thursday night and early Friday morning.