Gwinnett County and the rest of north and central Georgia will be under a flash flood watch from Wednesday night until Friday morning as severe weather moves through the area.
The watch will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and stay in place for 37 hours until it ends at 7 a.m. Friday. Weather forecasters are warning residents to expect several inches of rain to fall, raising water levels on creeks, rivers and lakes in the area.
"Very heavy rain will be moving in tonight and continuing through Thursday night," the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office said in its warning on Wednesday afternoon. "Three to four inches of rain with local amounts near six inches are possible. Flooding could also occur in low-lying areas, rivers, small creeks and streams, which could continue well after the rain ends."
A severe storm system is expected to enter Georgia from the west Wednesday night and push eastward during the overnight hours. Thunderstorms ranging from strong to severe are expected, along with the potential for wind gusts capable of causing damage.
"A brief tornado cannot be ruled out," the National Weather Service said.
On Thursday, the system is expected to produce heavy rains across north and central Georgia "with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms." The threat for severe weather lasting into Thursday afternoon and weather forecasters said there is chance for a few tornadoes, but it will be lower than it is expected to be on Wednesday night.
But all of that rain has to go somewhere, creating the concerns about flash flooding.
"Multiple rounds of heavy rain will quickly elevate the flooding potential across the area, especially in the higher terrain of north Georgia, urban areas, low-lying areas, and small creeks and streams," the National Weather Service said. "Flooding will continue well after the rain ends."
Beyond the severe weather forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, weather forecasters believe a mixture of light rain and snow may fall in the higher elevations in far northern Georgia on Friday and Saturday mornings. No snow accumulation is expected from that, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.