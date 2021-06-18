Gwinnett County residents are being warned that they will see heavy rains, and possibly flooding, this weekend as a tropical weather system coming off the Gulf of Mexico moves through the area.
The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office announced Gwinnett is one of several Georgia counties that will be under a Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday, although it is possible rains will continue into Monday. The tropical cyclone is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Claudette Friday night.
The storm was expected to make landfall in Louisiana overnight as it turns northeast. It is on a track that is expected to take the storm through metro Atlanta. The threat of heavy rainfall is expected to begin sometime Saturday afternoon. The weather service has not ruled out the possibility of tornadoes along or southeast of Interstate 85 on Saturday and Sunday.
"A tropical low pressure system will bring heavy rainfall to portions of Georgia Saturday and Sunday," National Weather Service forecasters said in an advisory on Friday. "Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected over the watch area, with higher amounts to 6 inches possible over portions of western and north Georgia. Quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and increase flash flooding potential."
Weather service officials are urging residents to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action in case forecasters have to issue a Flash Flood Warning.
The agency said it is possible that creeks and streams could rise above their banks and flood fields, roads, homes and businesses. Road closures is another issue residents need to be on the look out for in case streets begin to flood, according to the weather service.
