The National Weather Service is raising concerns about severe weather heading toward Gwinnett and the rest of north Georgia today, with forecasters warning that tornadoes may be possible.
The weather service's Peachtree City office warned that severe thunderstorms could potentially hit the area this afternoon, but it also said a bigger threat is looming this evening.
"While there is some potential for severe thunderstorms as early as Wednesday afternoon, the primary severe risk will likely be associated with storms moving through the area from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning," weather service forecaster said an alert.
A graphic shows areas within the Interstate 285 perimeter and east of State Route 400, including Johns Creek, Gwinnett County — and stretching north to Toccoa and south to Albany — are included in an area with an "enhanced" risk of severe storms.
Areas further east and southeast, including Augusta and Savannah, are listed as being at "moderate" risk of severe weather from the storms.
The National Weather Service said the main threats in the "moderate" and "enhanced" risk areas include tornadoes, wind gusts exceeding 60 mph, hail that is up to 1 inch in diameter and heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods.
