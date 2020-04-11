If the COVID-19 coronavirus disease is not enough reason to keep Gwinnett residents in their homes on Sunday, Mother Nature will offer another reason: Rain. Lots of rain — and a chance of a tornado.
The National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office is forecasting showers and thunderstorms with strong winds for the area throughout the day. Part of that forecast is a warning about the possibility of tornadoes.
“There is an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with damaging winds and tornadoes being the primary threats,” weather service officials said on Twitter. “Please continue to monitor the forecast for the latest information, and think about your plan to shelter from severe weather.”
During the day, the forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms and “then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m.,” with an 80% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service’s website. Somewhere between a quarter and half of an inch rain is possible with 10 mph east winds with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday night’s forecast also includes showers and thunderstorm, particularly after 8 p.m., with a 100% chance of precipitation and south winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
“Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall,” the forecast states.
