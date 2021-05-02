After nearly a week of sunshine, the rain is about to return — maybe not with a vengeance, but it is making a comeback.
The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office had some not so pleasant news for metro Atlanta: It's going to rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There's even a chance of thunderstorms moving through with the rain that is coming through Gwinnett County tonight.
In other words, keep the umbrella handy this week.
The forecast includes: a 60% chance of rain tonight; a 70% chance during a day on Monday; a 40% chance Monday night; a 90% chance during the day on Tuesday; an 80% chance on Tuesday night; and a 60% chance during the day on Wednesday.
Thunderstorms are expected during the day on Monday, as well as Tuesday night. A thunderstorm is also possible before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Some gusty winds are expected to accompany those storms as well. The weather service expects winds to move 5 to 10 mph tonight, with gusts as strong as 15 mph. On Monday, the wind is expected to move 10 to 15 mph with gusts as strong as 20 mph, but that will die town to 5 to 10 mph Monday night.
On Tuesday, the wind is forecasts to move at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph and that will largely be the same for Tuesday night except no gusts higher than 10 mph are expected.
The weather service did not outline any forecasts for the wind for Wednesday.
But, there is a silver lining that can looked forward to later in the week. After all of that rain, sunshine is expected from Thursday through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.