Irish eyes might be smiling on St. Patrick's Day, but the mouths on Gwinnett residents faces likely won't share that expression as rainy weather moves through the area this week.
The National Weather Service's office in Peachtree City has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook that calls for storms to move through the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"Thunderstorms will again be possible Tuesday into Tuesday night," weather service forecasters said in their outlook. "A few storms could be severe, and a Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued generally along and south of I-20. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for some storms to be strong to severe."
There are high chances of rain in Lawrenceville on each of the three days, with a possibility of thunderstorms forecast for each day. Forecasters are expecting 2-3 inches of rain to fall between Tuesday and Thursday.
There is an 80% chance of rain on Tuesday, starting after 2 a.m. and continuing through the daylight hours. The chances then drop to 50% Tuesday night.
The strongest chance of rain in Gwinnett, however, is on Wednesday night — which is St. Patrick's Day. There is an 80% chance of rain forecast for the day on Wednesday, but that goes up to 90% that night.
There is also an 80% chance of rain during the day on Thursday.
