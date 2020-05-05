When Eastside Medical Center in Snellville got its first possible case of the novel coronavirus disease in early March, all eyes were on Intensive Care Unit nurse Jason Jones.
It was Jones who handled that patient in ICU, and he said on Tuesday that it was a little nerve wracking. It was new territory for the hospital to be treating someone when, at that point, it was unclear whether they had COVID-19 (they ultimately turned out to not have it).
Hospital administrators watched through glass walls as well, adding to some of the pressure.
“It was the first time we were gowning up and I was moved to the negative pressure (room),” Jones said. “We were talking procedures for getting all of the test done that we needed and trying to take care of that patient and make him comfortable and reassure him that everything was going to be fine, and reassure his family, who was very worried. It was very challenging.”
The work of nurses, such as Jones, at Eastside as well as Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Northside Hospital’s various campuses in Gwinnett will be in the spotlight during National Nurses Week, which begins Wednesday and continues through May 12.
That effort to recognize the work of nurses is particularly significant this year as they work on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The timing is not lost on local hospital officials.
“During this challenging time, we are thankful for our outstanding nurses now more than ever before during National Nurses Week,” Northeast Georgia Health System Chief Nursing Officer Brenda Simpson said. “They continue to bring their best selves to work every day despite the circumstances. I’m amazed at their compassion, excellence and dedication to their patients, their families and to each other.”
Northide Hospital Gwinnett Chief Nursing Officer Pam Garland echoed those sentiments.
“I am extremely impressed, though certainly not surprised, by the teamwork and commitment shown by our nurses and everyone who delivers and supports patient care at Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth on a daily basis,” Garland said. “As a nurse leader, this is the most humbling experience I have ever been through, but I have every confidence that our teams will do what they always do.
“Their continued commitment to our profession play a key role in the success in meeting the needs of our patients, families and community during this difficult time.”
Eastside Chief Nursing Officer Tracey Smithson said there is a special significance to National Nursing Week happening during a pandemic because it is meant to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was born on May 12, 1820 and is considered the founder of modern nursing.
Smithson pointed to Nightingale’s work during the Crimean War as a parallel to the work nurses are doing now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Her whole basis and practice was built on infection control,” Smithson said. “She was the first one to realize to wash your hands and separate patients. We were talking last week in our nurses executive meeting that we’ve really come 180 degrees here where, oh my goodness, we are living Florence’s dream and mission and what she established in the foundations of nursing.”
Jones said the COVID-19 outbreak has led to some different experiences for ICU nurses. During the pandemic, nurses have to look for baby steps, such as a patient improving enough that their ventilator setting can be changed from providing 100% of the oxygen they breath to providing 80%.
Jones said ICU nurses are used to seeing a quicker turnaround where patients improve.
“Let’s say the last year or so when you had the heart attacks come in or you have a craniotomy or a stroke, whatever happens, you usually have that patients a couple of days, they might be in the ICU for a week if they’re septic,” he said. “I don’t want to say you’d see an end, but had a real sense of accomplishment when you could stabilize that person, get them better to some extent so they could downgrade with a clear path going home.
“It’s kind of scary now just because we have the COVID patients a little longer and you don’t necessarily see those improvements that you’re used to. You don’t see that heart rate getting under control ... so it’s scary right now. We can do a lot, but we’re still dealing with the unknown.”
Smithson said nurses such as Jones also have to do more before dealing with a patient.
“He’s got to gown up and glove up and he’s got to put on his N95 (mask) and his face shield on and all of that,” she said. “It’s very rigorous. There’s a hand hygiene process to take everything off where you sanitize your hand, then remove your mask, then sanitize your hand. That all takes about 10 to 15 minutes extra time.”
Northeast Georgia Medical Center released videos of some of its nurses talking about their jobs.
“I love my job (and) I’m very proud of my profession,” said Northeast Georgia nurse Stephanie McDonald, who was inspired by her grandfather, who was a doctor, to join the medical profession. “During this time of difficulty, I just want you to know we’re all in this together, that we’re fighting for your loved one and doing all that we know to do to keep them safe and try to get them healthy.”
Eastside Vice-President of Nursing Kevin Dalrymple pointed out that 2020 was labeled “The Year Of the Nurse” before the pandemic because it marks what would have been Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday.
Like Nightingale, he felt modern nurses will be remembered for their work to stop diseases from spreading from one person to another.
“This pandemic (response) is going to be the legacy of this generation of nurses,” Dalrymple said.
“I think this nurses week will be important and different because I think we’re more galvanized as a team locally, a team nationally, a team professionally and as clinicians together — doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, PT, OT — everybody has been galvanized more during this pandemic than ever before.”
