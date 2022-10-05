The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has started its nationwide search for the students who will be named 2023 National Merit Scholars, winners of scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be announced starting next spring.
As part of this first step, 71 Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors have been named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. The students from nine Gwinnett high schools are part of approximately 16,000 top students from across the nation who will now compete for the official National Merit Scholar title and thousands of dollars in scholarships that are awarded annually to graduating seniors.
These 71 Gwinnett students, part of the Class 2023, were chosen for this competitive process based on their college entrance exam scores. They are competing with other semifinalists from around the nation for some 7,250 National Merit scholarships, worth nearly $28 million.
Approximately 1.5 million students in more than 21,000 high schools entered the competition last school year as juniors by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as the initial screening for program entrants. The semifinalists named in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program are the highest scoring entrants in each state.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® or ACT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. These academically talented students then compete to become finalists. That recognition is determined by looking at the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, and honors and awards received.
These students will compete for three types of National Merit Scholarships with winners for 2023 announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
The 2023 National Merit Semifinalists from GCPS are:
Archer
Dean E. Putnam
Brookwood
Anish A. Araque
Farhan Baig
Dylan G. Bruce
Steven L. Li
Niheer K. Patel
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, And Technology
Nathan M. Abraham
Rayan Afsar
Hrishikesh Bagalkote
Utkarsh Borikar
Brielle A. Bristow
Henry H. Bui
Joshua D. Caruso
Matthew J. Choi
John H. Doan
Arica M. Gholston
Rachel C. Han
Dale M. Irving
Bryan Kim
Matthew H. Kim
Sowmya Krithivasan
Vishnu B. Kunnummal
Jason J. Lai
Haelin Lee
Daniel Li
Timothy Nguyen
Avneesh Prabakar
John Prewitt
Isabella L. Sanchez
Samarth Shridhar
Abbygale J. Smith
Joseph L. Townsend
May-Jann Wong
Joey T. Xie
Jean Yu
Angelina Zhang
Mill Creek
Jaeheon Shim
Phoebe Sophia Yoon
Norcross
Nina A. Ballerstedt
Dylan T. Christensen
Jordan A. Katz
Logan R. Lewis
Holden P. Thomas
Jonah Wu
Sean Zhong
North Gwinnett
Suraj Chatoth
Aryan P. Chokshi
Romit Chunduri
Alec N. Hance
Claire B. Kim
Seohyon Kim
Yeji Kim
Anand M. Krishnan
Rachel A. Kwon
Joey Lin
Wyatt J. Moses
Jin Namgoong
Lucas D. Stancill
Aditi Venkatesh
Selena H. Wang
Joseph S. Yoo
Richard C. Zhou
Parkview
Nafez Ahmmed
Grace J. Liu
Devika Sasi Menon
Peachtree Ridge
Aahil Z. Lakhani
Vivian T. Vu
Katharine Y. Wang
Vivian Zhang
Paul Duke Stem
Nathan L. Chen
Rohan Pai
