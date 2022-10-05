GCPS.jpg

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has started its nationwide search for the students who will be named 2023 National Merit Scholars, winners of scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be announced starting next spring.

As part of this first step, 71 Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors have been named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. The students from nine Gwinnett high schools are part of approximately 16,000 top students from across the nation who will now compete for the official National Merit Scholar title and thousands of dollars in scholarships that are awarded annually to graduating seniors.