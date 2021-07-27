National Education 20/20 Foundation Inc. and OcuPrep Staffing and Training Entrepreneur Center are teaming up to offer a free eye care and eyewear event on Saturday at the foundation’s office in Norcross.
Local students, whether they are entering pre-school or are seniors in college, will have a chance to get free eye care and eyewear this weekend.
National Education 20/20 Foundation Inc. and OcuPrep Staffing and Training Entrepreneur Center are teaming up to offer a eye care event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the foundation’s office, which is located at 3030 Business Park Drive, Suite D, in Norcross. The event is open to students ranging in age from 4 to 21. Families must RSVP in advance since the screenings are offered on first-come, first-served basis.
“We want to make our children’s dreams come true by addressing at least one health obstacle,” National Education 20/20 Foundation board chairman John Marsh said. “If our children can’t see, not only is their physical vision impaired but so is their mental capacity and their prescriptions and outlook for themselves and their future.”
This is not the first time, the foundation, whose mission is to provide children with low-cost eye care, has taken steps to help Gwinnett students. It provided free eye care and glasses to students in the Berkmar and Meadowcreek clusters in 2019. The foundation’s officials said visual impairment is an obstacle that can hurt a student’s chances at having a successful education and that the event on Saturday is designed to help students overcome that obstacle.
Students who already have eyewear prescriptions or have broken glasses can receive free glasses at the event.
Families can RSVP by sending an email to info@ocuprep.com, and they can call 470-705-2020 if they need additional assistance or have questions about the screenings. Organizers will help families with scheduling follow-up appointment and with handling eyewear prescriptions after the screenings.
