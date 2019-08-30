Best Friends Animal Society, a national organization dedicated to ending the killing of animals in America's shelters, provided Gwinnett Animal Welfare with a $50,000 grant to fund a community outreach program.
The grant check was delivered to Gwinnett Animal Welfare on Friday. The funds will provide community outreach, retention and pet care resources for the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.
The goal of the program is to prevent pets from entering shelters by promoting good health care and preserving the bond between people and pets.
“Gwinnett County Animal Welfare is thrilled about receiving the grant funding from Best Friends Animal Society,” Alan Davis, manager of Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement, said. “This last year has been a notoriously difficult one for our shelter due to the increase in intake. We believe this increase is attributed to the population growth of Gwinnett County; with more people comes more pets. The grant funding will allow Animal Welfare to implement an initiative to help people keep their pets in three of the highest animal intake cities in Gwinnett County: Norcross, Lawrenceville and Snellville.”
The program can make an impact on the community, a press release said, by providing free supplies or veterinary care. The grant comes on the heels of success in other counties in preventing animals from entering shelters by providing resources to educate people and strengthen the bonds with their pets.
“Gwinnett County consistently has the highest save rate in the state and has been working through the state coalition to share their success with other shelters looking to save more animals,” Carrie Ducote, Senior Manager at Best Friends Animal Society, said. “This grant will allow Gwinnett County to implement another best practice for animal shelters which will save even more animals.”
Gwinnett Animal Welfare's live release rate ranks among the highest in the state — above 90% — despite more than 6,000 annual intakes per year.
In a Wednesday budget presentation to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, Tina Fleming, Director of the Department of Community Services, outlined a foster pet program that will train and screen local residents to foster animals while Animal Welfare tries to identify a permanent home.
Data shown during the budget presentation showed since the end of March 2018, there has been an increase of approximately 2,000 road calls, and increase in intakes of 600 and more than 2,000 shelter visits.