Officials at the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare Shelter will have at least 1,000 reasons to root for NASCAR driver Alex Bowman in this weekend's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Bowman, who drives the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports, has partnered with Ally Financial and the Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that is working to get every shelter in the U.S. to become a no-kill shelter by 2025, to give $33,000 to Best Friends-affiliated shelters across the country. One shelter in each community that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race will get at least $1,000 from Ally. That amount goes up to $10,000 to a shelter in a community where Bowman wins the local race.
For the Atlanta community, that shelter is the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement shelter in Lawrenceville.
“Ally has taken a big interest in my passions and this relationship with Best Friends could not be a better fit,” Bowman said. “Knowing each week when we go into a new race market that we are helping a local shelter is going to be special. The dedication of the Best Friends organization has made to ending kill shelters by 2025 is definitely admirable. Having a rescue pup myself, Roscoe, I know firsthand how special it feels when you sign those adoption papers and you know you are going to give that pet a great life."
Ally officials said Bowman will personally match each $1,000 donation from Ally to local shelters in NASCAR markets.
These donations are intended to help shelters pay for spaying and neutering of pets, trap-neuter-return programs, promote pet adoptions, support adoption events, education designed to teach local residents about animal welfare and other programs and efforts. Best Friends works with a network of local shelters to help them be no-kill shelters through a "Save Them All" effort. Part of their effort is making sure shelters have the community support needed to make sure each cat and dog are saved.
“One of the lessons of 2020 for many — including Alex and me — is that our pets mean more to us than ever," Ally Financial Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer Andrea Brimmer said. "These donations are a great way to leave a positive, lasting impact on local host communities by helping their shelters care for rescued animals and find them happy homes.”
Best Friends Chief Program Officer Marc Peralta added, “As we race toward the 2025 goal, we are so grateful to have allies like Ally and Alex Bowman supporting Best Friends Animal Society and our network partners. These generous donations are going to make a big difference for homeless pets across the country and will also raise awareness of how people can help shelters in their own community. We welcome every pet lover to join our efforts.”
Gwinnett residents who would like to learn more about Best Friends and Bowman's efforts to support its affiliated shelters can visit BestFriends.org/AlexBowman.
