Leadership Johns Creek has a new leader.
The organization announced that Johns Creek resident Nakia Mattis has been hired as executive director. She replaces Kris Custis and will be at the helm when the organization kicks off its 13th year in August with the Class of 2022.
“Leadership Johns Creek has been so fortunate to have Kris Custis as executive director for the past two years,” Heather Redrick, the president of Leadership Johns Creek said. “Kris has worked tirelessly with the class participants to bring many valuable community projects to Johns Creek residents. We thank her for her devotion to our community.
“Nakia is the perfect choice to fill her shoes because of her energy, experience and knowledge of the program as a LJC graduate.”
Mattis currently works as the Regional Director of Program Management for a large National Health System which comprises 137 hospitals, a press release from Leadership Johns Creek said. Over the past 22 years, Mattis has built a successful career in healthcare and information technology, leading successful client implementations.
She has a dual bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Clark Atlanta University and industrial engineering from Georgia Tech. Additionally, she has a master of science degree in healthcare administration from the University of Maryland.
Mattis was a member of the Leadership Johns Creek Class of 2020 T.H.E. Cricket Team, raising money for the first electronic cricket scoreboard in Georgia. She also volunteers with the Junior League of Atlanta, Habitat for Humanity and at her church. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and Atlanta Board of Realtors among other organizations. She is also an avid runner and fitness expert.
You can contact Mattis directly at mattis@leadershipjohnscreek.com or by calling 404-210-2543. To learn more about Leadership Johns Creek, go to www.leadershipjohnscreek.com.
