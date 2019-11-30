Buy Local Braselton recently welcomed Frenchies Modern Nail Care to its new home at 2620 Old Winder Highway in the Market at Highpoint adjacent to Chick-fil-A.
According to its owners, Eric and Rona Falls, “Frenchies is revolutionizing the nail care industry by providing clean, natural and healthy manicures and pedicures. We go above and beyond state regulations by using hospital-grade, sterilized tools and all-natural products in a fun and engaging experience for our guests. Our team is focused on giving an excellent guest experience.”
Frenchies is open Tuesday through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.