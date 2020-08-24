ATLANTA — One of the unsuccessful candidates for the Democratic nomination in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District has been named president of a political action committee representing the state’s Muslim Americans.
Nabilah Islam, a Lawrenceville resident who finished third to Democratic nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux in the June 9 primary in the 7th District, will serve as president of I-PAC Georgia.
“Georgia’s Muslim community is a reflection of the beauty and diversity of America’s Muslim communities,” Islam said Monday. “I am thrilled to lead I-PAC Georgia to ensure Georgian Muslims have a seat at the legislative table.”
I-PAC has enjoyed significant success in its candidate endorsements, including an 80% win rate in 2018.
The organization recently partnered with EmgageUSA, a Washington, D.C.-based national organization that seeks to increase Muslim American civic engagement.
Islam ran in a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination to seek a suburban Atlanta congressional seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall of Lawrenceville.
Bourdeaux, who ran a close race against Woodall two years ago, won the Democratic primary in June by a large margin over state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross, and Islam.
Bourdeaux will oppose Rich McCormick, who won the Republican primary, in November.
The 7th Congressional District covers large portions of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.