The Democrat primary race for a new seat in Gwinnett County's state Senate delegation is starting to take shape after former congressional candidate Nabilah Islam announced plans to run for the seat.
Islam's announcement that she will run for the Senate District 7 seat came in the form of a video posted on her social media accounts on Tuesday.
"We can't wait for change," Islam declared in the opening of her video. "Growing up in Gwinnett County, I never saw anyone who looked like me in a position of power or spokes to the issues that my family and I cared about.
"When we were calling out for change, when our black and brown communities desperately needed help, those in power told us to wait or worse, pretended we didn't even exist."
Today, I am launching my campaign for GA’s 7th State Senate district. Our community is one the most diverse in GA, it’s important that leaders understand our lived experiences b/c representation matters. I will fight for you everyday in the State Senate, we can’t wait for change. pic.twitter.com/tTeZauZ4lr— Nabilah Islam (@NabilahforGA07) January 4, 2022
Although it is not a new seat within the Georgia Senate itself, Senate District 7 has never included any of Gwinnett County before. It was moved into Gwinnett as part of the state Senate redistricting plan approved by the Republican-dominated General Assembly in November, marking a slight increase in the influence the county will have in the senate starting in 2023.
Islam is not the only Democrat who has announced plans to run for the seat, which includes western Gwinnett in the Duluth and Peachtree Corners area, however. State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, announced late last year that she will run for the seat as well.
Islam — who has been called the Atlanta area's equivalent to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — was one of a slew of Democrats who ran for the 7th Congressional District seat that was ultimately won by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., in 2020.
After her bid for Congress came up short, she was named the head of the Muslim American political action committee, I-PAC Georgia, in August 2020.
There had been chatter in late 2020 that she might consider running for the 7th Congressional District seat, which was made far safer for Democrats during redistricting, this year. The Democratic field for that race has already begun to fill up with Bourdeaux, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and state Rep. Donna McLeod, however.
In her video, she talked about her work with other Democrats to help mobile voters in the 2020 election cycle and her work with county Commissioner Kirkland Carden in 2020 to circulate petitions calling for the removal of a Confederate monument from the grounds of the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse.
The monument was removed in early 2021.
"We have the power to write our own story," Islam said. "We delivered the Senate and the White House, but we can't wait for transformational change.
"I feel the fierce urgency of now. The urgency to expand Medicaid, to fight for racial justice, to fully fund our public schools, to protect a woman's right to choose and to honor the sacred right to vote by increasing access to the ballot so that no one has to wait in line for hours to have their voices heard."
Just what the free world needs....another AOC pushing towards socialism. Insane we watch these countries fail over and over, but people keep wanting to drive us that way.
