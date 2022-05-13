For nearly three decades, Marietta-based MUST Ministries has made feeding the hungry a priority. And this year, MUST will help fill the hunger gap for children throughout the metro Atlanta area.
MUST Ministries reports that some 42,000 children in Gwinnett County face food insecurity, a problem that’s amplified in the summer months when those children are not receiving the meals made available to them in school. MUST responds to the problem with its Summer Lunch program, which is made possible by donations and volunteers.
In 2021, MUST provided meals for more than 6,000 children in seven counties – including Gwinnett – for nine weeks.
“The number of children we serve continues to grow each summer, particularly in our current environment of increasing need,” said MUST season programs director Paula Rigsby in a news release. “These children can only be fed through an abundance of generous volunteers and donations.
“We are facing shortages of everything from juice boxes to people willing to help. The weeks leading up to the launch of Summer Lunch are crucial in receiving donations so that we are prepared to feed these children facing hunger.”
Before the launch of Summer Lunch, churches, businesses, families, neighborhoods or organizations gather a host of items (listed below) for the program. Items can be delivered from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to the MUST Donation Center located at 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta.
Items needed the most include:
• Plastic bags
• Lunch entrees, including microwavable macaroni and cheese, pasta, rice bowls and noodle bowls, and ramen noodle cups, and 12- or 16-ounce jars of peanut butter and jelly (plastic jars only).
• Capri Sun pouches, juice boxes and 8-ounce bottles of water.
• Chips, cheese dip and pretzel stick packs, crackers.
• Cookies, fruit snacks/fruit rollups, raisins, fruit cups/cans
• Breakfast entrees including cereal cups, breakfast bars, Pop Tarts, oatmeal packets, grits packets and pre-packaged muffins.
