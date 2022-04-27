Dacula resident Faith Mashida began playing the violin at the age of 8 but it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that she decided to take a super-serious approach to her music.
“When I first started playing violin, I didn’t practice that much because I wasn’t that motivated,” said Mashida, 14 and a sophomore at the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School. “But in 2020, I started listening to classical music and it motivated me to practice more, so I started working really hard and it led to more musical opportunities.”
Mashida said she was inspired by the virtuosity of violin icon Itzhak Perlman. She added that Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 was the first classical piece she learned and also said she has developed a great musical admiration for Mozart, Bach and Ravel.
A Film Fellow at SOTA, Mashida also takes instrumental ensemble courses and joined the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra in 2020, which she said upped her game.
“It’s really fun,” she said of the youth orchestra. “I love being able to play music with other talented musicians. It has definitely raised my level of performance. People at my school aren’t that into classical music, so being able to interact with other people who share my musical interest has been very rewarding to me.”
The daughter of Pauline and Oladimeji Mashida has yet another opportunity to enhance her skills as she recently had a successful audition to spend six weeks this summer at the Brevard Music Center’s High School Orchestral Institute in Brevard, N.C.
Mashida, who has also been named as a violin alternate for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program, said her online video audition for Brevard included performances of the Alamonde from Bach’s Second Violin Partita and the first movement of Mozart’s Violin Concerto.
Daily rehearsals and performances in various ensembles are just a part of the Brevard program, which also includes weekly private sessions, chamber music study with the program’s artist faculty, solo and chamber concerts, masterclasses and attendance at open rehearsals with world-renown concert soloists.
“At Brevard, I’ll be able to take orchestra, chamber and solo classes, so going there will improve my ability in all areas of music and I’ll be able to interact with musicians such as myself and learn from many world-class artists,” she said.
In order to attend Brevard this summer, Mashida needs to raise some $4,300. She’s received a partial scholarship and is pursing available grant funding and has also set up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations.
Influenced by feature films like “Black Swan,” “Zodiac,” “Parasite” and “American Psycho,” Mashida said she wants to pursue a screenwriting career.
“I’ve been inspired by other young filmmakers I saw online,” said Mashida, who takes classes in audio, video and film technology and dramatic writing for film, television and theatre. “I’m not really a social person, so I don’t think I’d do well directing people, but screenwriting is something I could do well because I really like working alone.”
When asked if she could envision writing both the script and the score for a film, Mashida said, “I definitely think that in the future I could do something with music scores.”
