Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside's office announced a music producer was arrested in Gwinnett County on Thursday on a probation violation charge.
The solicitor's office said Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lou Solis had deputies arrest Tyree Pittman, 26, who goes by the name Young Chop. Officials said Pittman allegedly violated probation on a misdemeanor animal neglect charge. Pittman is a Chicago native, but jail records list him as living in Peachtree Corners.
It was not fully clear what the probation violation entailed, but Whiteside's office said Pittman has also been recently accused of allegedly firing a handgun in a street in front of his residence, starving a dog to death, driving without a license or insurance and having an expired tag.
Gwinnett County jail records show Pittman was arrested on an aggravated cruelty to animals-death charge on Feb. 26. He was also arrested April 7 on charges of reckless conduct, driving without a valid license and expired tag/registration.
Whiteside is asking that witnesses to most of the events that occurred earlier this year involving Pittman to call Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office’s Director of Public Relations Arteen Afshar at 770-822-8329. Anyone who witnessed the alleged felony animal cruelty incident involving Pittman is asked to contact the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office at 770-822-8400.
