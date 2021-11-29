Arrest warrants for the mother of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found by Gwinnett police last week, and for her domestic partner, allege the child was beaten prior to her death.
The malice murder warrants against Brittany Hall and her domestic partner, Celeste Owens, assert the beating of Hall's daughter, Amari, caused the child's death "over a prolonged period." The felony murder warrant against the mother states the little girl died from battered child syndrome while the felony murder warrant against Owens alleges that she struck Amari several times in the head.
The warrants are shining a new light on what happened to Amari Hall. The child was initially reported as missing from an extended stay hotel in Peachtree Corners on Nov. 21. Police then announced on Nov. 23 that Amari's body had been found in a wooded area in DeKalb County and that her mother and Owens faced several cruelty to children and concealing the death of another person charges.
Police also announced at that time that Owens faced murder charges in Amari's death. Murder charges had also been filed against Brittany Hall by the end of the week.
In all, Brittany Hall faces felony and malice murder charges, six counts of first degree cruelty to children, one count of a false report of a crime and one count of false statements or writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
Meanwhile, Owens also faces malice and felony murder charges as well as seven counts of first degree cruelty to children, one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false statements or writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
Among the new information detailed in the warrants are allegations of videotaped beatings of Amari and two other children as well as what happened to Amari's body after she died.
The warrants do not go into extensive detail about how she died, other than to allege that she was beaten by her mother and Owens.
A cruelty to children warrant against Brittany Hall alleges that she punched and kicked Amari on Nov. 21.
The concealing the death of another person warrant against Owens alleges Amari's body was put in a trash bag before it was dumped in DeKalb County.
The cruelty to children warrants against Owens allege that she also blindfolded a male child in the home while he was sleeping on the floor on July 20 and "slapped the victim on the face and kicked him on ground." She is also accused of stomping on the male child's back twice while he was lying on the floor on July 26 and again on July 30.
One warrant alleges that Owens walked over to Amari while the child was sitting on the floor on July 20 and "open-hand slapped the victim in the front of her face causing her head to whip back quickly."
Owens is also accused of walking over to another female child who was sleeping on the floor on Aug. 8 and stomping on the child's back and then kicking the child in the back "moving her across the room."
Police said, in the arrest warrants against Owens, that there were video recordings of the cruelty to children incidents that allegedly involved her and the three children.
