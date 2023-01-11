A park in the Lawrenceville area has a new field for young people to play football, soccer and lacrosse on.
Sports Turf Company announced it has finished the renovation of the recreation field at Rock Springs Park. The renovation included replacing the natural grass field with an artificial turf.
“We are excited to complete this renovation for the community, especially since Rock Springs Park hosts many recreational sports for area athletes,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “Adding the artificial turf field to the Rock Springs Complex will allow the facility to host multiple events year-round with little to no downtime after severe weather.”
The park is used by the Collins Hill Athletic Association, the Gwinnett Football League and the Gwinnett Lacrosse League. the renovation will enable the field to be used by multiple sports — including football, girls and boys lacrosse and soccer — in a variety of weather conditions.
As part of the field turf replacement, Sports Turf company also did concrete work, replaced fences, installed new goal posts, and made landscaping, irrigation and stormwater detention improvements.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
