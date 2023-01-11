A park in the Lawrenceville area has a new field for young people to play football, soccer and lacrosse on.

Sports Turf Company announced it has finished the renovation of the recreation field at Rock Springs Park. The renovation included replacing the natural grass field with an artificial turf.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.