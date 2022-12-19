GDOT.png

 Photo: GDOT

All lanes of Interstate 985 were shut down for a time on Monday after what Gwinnett County police called a "serious injury accident."

According to Gwinnett police, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-985 north of Buford Dr. after a car struck the back end of an SUV, causing it to overturn.