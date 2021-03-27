In a way, the work Suwanee is doing on Buford Highway, near Suwanee Town Center, and the recent renovations at Station Park might seem like two entirely different and unrelated projects. But they are actually related in ways that might not seem obvious at first.
The reality is that the ongoing improvements on Buford Highway, and the renovated Station Park that is expected to open this week, are two signs that the city is moving ahead toward fulfilling one vision for its downtown area whose roots can be traced back to the early 2000s.
They are a sign of things to come in the future for Suwanee.
“We’re expanding the downtown really,” Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson said. “The Buford Highway reconstruction is really as transformative as Town Center was, just creating that street that’s not a commuter road, it’s a downtown road that’s walkable, bikeable.”
The Station Park renovations and the Buford Highway improvements are a precursor to the big project that is looming on the horizon for Suwanee: The 23-acre Town Center expansion park on Main Street, which has been called Town Center West, Town Center on Main and simply the Town Center expansion at various times over the years.
The park — whose walking amenities will include a 15-foot wide, 20-foot-high park-spanning bridge — will be the biggest sign of the expansion of the town center region west from the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Buford Highway.
The biggest difference between the new park and the existing Town Center Park, which is its model in many ways, is that the new space will not have concert stage shell.
“It will be an urban-style park with an open play area and sand volleyball courts, but (other than the lack of a stage shell) it will be very much like Town Center Park,” Brinson said.
Main Street will also be re-routed around the back of the park so it meets Suwanee Dam Road further away from the railroad tracks and Buford Highway. Meanwhile, the section of Main Street that is located in front of the Suwanee library branch will become a cul de sac.
A prelude to that park, however, was the renovation of Station Park, which is located next to Stillfire Brewing on Buford Highway.
Station Park is not a new park space, per se, but Brinson said it was in need of refurbishment. The playground at the park has been refurbished and an area has been set up with artificial turf where visitors can play corn hole. Seating areas have also been set up.
The construction was wrapping up this past week.
“We took out the parking lot that was in front of the police station and it created a promenade kind of before the police station so it had more of the presence instead of a parking lot,” Brinson said. “And, also it’s a transition between Town Center and the Town Center expansion on the other side of the railroad tracks.
“So, it kind of leads you from the Town Center to the tunnel (under the railroad). Instead of having to walk through a parking lot, you’re now walking through a landscaped plaza area. Yeah, so its really a transition park between what’s coming soon with the Town Center expansion and then the existing Town Center.”
With Station Park’s construction now wrapping up, the Buford Highway renovations are currently the main project for the city. In fact, Brinson called it the biggest project Suwanee has going on right now, and one that she said will be transformative in nature.
“The look is going to be totally different from Russell Street to Town Center,” Brinson said. “That’s what is heavy in construction right now.”
The idea is to have Buford Highway retain its nature as a community road, rather than turning it into a four-lane cut through, and to also make it more pedestrian friendly and increase walkability along the road.
Brinson said a key part of the Buford Highway project is that it will remain a two-lane road after the project is done. At the same time, there will be several improvements made, including a roundabout that has been installed and partially opened at the intersection of Buford Highway and Russell Street to lead into the Old Town Suwanee area.
Dedicated bike lanes, a turn lane, parallel parking areas and 10-foot wide sidewalks on each side of the road are being installed between Town Center and Russell Street as well.
“Really, it’s creating a loop from the Town Center to the roundabout, you turn right onto Russell Street which is out historic area and then if you turn right again, it will take you up to Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and the (railroad) tunnel which is going to face the new park on Main (Street),” Brinson said.
A 10-foot-wide walking path has also been installed on one side of Buford Highway, from Russell Street to McGinnis Ferry Road, where it connects to an existing walkway is located.
But, the work on Buford Highway and the Station Park renovations are not the projects that are either underway or are on the drawing board that will have an effect on the core of Suwanee.
Pierce’s Corner in Old Town Suwanee, near the southern end of the Buford Highway construction, is being renovated by a restaurant that is leasing the space from the Suwanee Downtown Development Authority.
City officials have described this project online as being a potential catalyst for the revitalization of Old Town Suwanee on Main Street, heading toward the Town Center expansion park.
“We haven’t announced it fully yet, but it is under construction for a restaurant,” Brinson said.
While each of these projects are being taken on individually, they will — once completed — feed off one another in a way that Suwanee leaders envisioned at the dawn of the 21st century, when the Town Center concept was developed.
“This was all thought of back in the early 2000s, portions of it (at least),” Brinson said. “Our comprehensive plans, our downtown master plans, our open space park plans and our pedestrian and bicycle plans — they all work together and build on each other.”
