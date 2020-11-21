Gwinnett County police said multiple people have died at the scene of a shooting in an area listed as unincorporated Lawrenceville, off Pleasant Hill Road.
Police responded to a call about a person being shot on Creek Water Court, near the intersection with Brookcrest Street, at about 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find multiple deceased victims. The police department's Crime Scene and Homicide units are investigating the incident.
The scene is in a neighborhood located off Club Drive, between Pleasant Hill Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
