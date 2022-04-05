The National Weather Service is warning Georgians that another round of severe weather is expected to move through Georgia, following on the heels of bad weather that came through the state on Tuesday, as a multi-day hazardous weather outlook has been issued.
What was described as the "first round" came through Georgia between late in the morning and the afternoon on Tuesday. Before the storm came through, forecasters at the weather service's office in Peachtree City said Georgians could have seen between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of heavy rain, hail that is up to 1 inch in size, tornadoes and strong, potentially damaging winds that exceed 60 mph.
Heavy rains also bring a risk of flooding occurring.
A graphic released by the weather service shows central and much of south Georgia was at an elevated risk of severe weather while the metro Atlanta area faced a slight risk.
Lawrenceville was expected to see wind gusts up to 15 mph, but 1 to 2 inches of rain was expected to fall in Gwinnett's county seat on Tuesday alone.
Later in the day, there was a 30% chance that Lawrenceville would see thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Tuesday, when wind gusts were expected to get as high as 20 mph.
There isn't much chance of a break as the week continues.
On Wednesday, there is a 20% chance of rain during the day in Lawrenceville, but those chances go up to 70% on Wednesday night. Wind gusts are expected to reach 15 mph during the day and night.
Additional severe weather is expected to come through the state on Wednesday, between the afternoon and the evening.
The ongoing weather prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for Gwinnett and several other counties on Tuesday.
"A line of showers and scattered thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon," forecasters wrote in the outlook. "Some storms may become strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail. A brief tornado or two are possible. Localized flooding and flash flooding is possible, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall on Tuesday."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
