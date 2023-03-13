Gwinnett County police released this composite showing all 26 alleged gang members who were indicted by a Gwinnett County grand jury earlier this year. All but one of the suspects named in the indictment have been arrested.
Twenty-five people named in a 210-count indictment — for crimes ranging from racketeering to murder, gang activity and armed robbery — have been arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies, including agencies from Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County police announced their Gang Unit worked with the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the DeKalb County Police Department, the Fulton County district Attorney's Office and the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office to make the arrests.
There were 26 suspects named in the indictment, and one of them, 22-year-old Decatur resident Khari "RX Yano" Kelley, remains at large.
The arrests or the 25 other suspects named in the indictment, however, came after a year-long investigation by the Gwinnett Police Gang Unit.
"In August 2021, multiple shooting cases along Boggs Road in Duluth, Ga, led investigators to discover ongoing violence between 'Blixtz' gang and '56 Gang,' " Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "On Aug. 29, 2021, '56 Gang' members shot and killed Jeremiah Pretto (an 18-year-old male from Duluth).
"While investigating Pretto's murder, numerous violent crimes were linked to the '56 Gang.' These included multiple armed robberies, carjackings, aggravated assaults, and more."
The case evolved into a RICO investigation against the "56 Gang" in December 2021 as several members were charged with violent cases. Investigators also discovered the '56 Gang' was working with the 'Drug Rixh' gang as cases began to emerge where members of both gangs were accused or committing crimes began to emerge.
The case came to a head when the top two leaders of the "56 Gang" — Lawrenceville resident Ladavion "Chicago" Smith, 22, and Clarkston resident Cameron "XG" Hamilton, 18 — along with the two highest ranking members of the "Drug Rixh" gang — Stone Mountain residents Dalemonte "Drug Rixh Hect" Neshawn Stilley, 24, and Zaion "Drug Rixh Peso" Sharif Martinez, 27 — were indicted on RICO charges by a Gwinnett County grand jury on Jan. 25, along with 22 other members of the two gangs.
In addition to the RICO charges, however, the indictment also lists several other crimes, including violations of the Gang Act, malice and felony murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and various firearms offenses.
"The overt acts of racketeering in this indictment spanned across the Metro Atlanta area and were charged in jurisdictions as far as Carroll County," Valle said.
In addition to Smith, Hamilton, Stilley and Martinez, other defendants named in the indictment who have been arrested include: Anthony Anderson; Devante Arnold; Ah'myir Braxton; Amir Cager; Joseph Davis; Kahli Grant; Keith Gray; Christian Hooper; Isaiah Harris; Karnell Hunt; Zion McCoy; William Trevor Prescott; Eli Richardson; Isaiah Rogers; Tristan Sanchez; Corean Stevenson; Christopher Teal; Isaiah Thomas; and Nylava Woodson.
Two juveniles have also been arrested, but their names have been withheld by police because of their age.
Kelley's whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
"Violence and criminal street gang activity affect our families, schools, and communities," Valle said. "Any violence and criminal street gang activity that harms our citizens' and visitors' safety and quality of life is unacceptable.
"Anyone who participates in acts of violence or criminal street gang activity will be arrested, charged, prosecuted, and held accountable for their actions. Additionally, we work diligently to provide the District Attorney's office with cases that result in successful prosecutions. Any acts of violence or criminal gang activity will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest in Gwinnett County."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
