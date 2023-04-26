A school bus burst into flames outside Mulberry Elementary School on Monday, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools officials.
The bus was pulling into the school's parking lot at 7:30 a.m. when the driver noticed there was an increasing amount of heat under the dashboard, according to a letter from Mulberry Principal Mandy Yearby.
The driver pulled the bus over and evacuated the students off the bus. A photo sent to the Daily Post by a community member showed a burned out special education bus.
Shortly after all of the students were evacuated from the bus, it caught fire. A video of the bus on fire is reportedly circulating on social media.
"Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames," Yearby said. "Once again, no one was hurt, and the students were safely escorted into our building. Unfortunately, the students saw the smoke and flames and some were visibly shaken.
"I want to reassure you our counselors are available to help anyone who is having a difficult time with what they saw. They are well trained in assisting children with issues such as this."
The incident caused Mulberry Elementary to suspend Georgia Milestones testing on Monday, but third-, fourth- and fifth-graders were expected to resume testing on Tuesday.
Yearby said school staff are keeping a look out in case any students show indicators that they are struggling because of the incident but are no reaching out for help. Parents are urged to call the school if their children needs to talk to someone about the fire.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the bus driver and bus monitor for acting quickly and efficiently," Yearby said. "They relied on their safety training and executed it perfectly. As a result, no one was hurt."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
