Pat Sauls watched as approximately 140 people flooded into Mulberry Baptist Church in Hoschton Sunday morning, March 1, to worship in the new church building that had been under construction since 2009.
Sauls is now 67 years old, but said she has been a member of the church since she was just 2 weeks old.
Below, on the front right-hand corner of the church's foundation, are the bibles of Sauls' mother, Maebell Helton; father, Rev. J.W. Helton Jr.; and Rev. Ollie V. Hayes. They are all buried in the church cemetery.
"My father knew he wouldn't live to see the church completed," she said. "He told me, 'I want you to do something for me.' He pastored there for 21 years. He said, 'I want you to put my old sword, my bible, before any concrete goes down and know it's on a firm foundation.'"
"So I obeyed his wish, and along beside it I put my mom's and then on the other side is the pastor's bible that was there when the church was torn down."
Sauls said the first Sunday service in the new church building was "amazing" and "a wonderful feeling."
The congregation, typically made up of 25-35 people, are mainly retired or blue-collar workers on a fixed income. The congregation worshipped every Sunday in the old fellowship hall during construction.
The new church is located on the same property as the old one, at 5970 Thompson Mill Rd. In 2011, the tough economic situation that left many strapped for cash hit Mulberry Baptist in the middle of its construction.
"We had some problems and ran into some hardships," Sauls said. "It took a while to get new drawings, but once it got done it put us on the right track and everything pulled together. We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, so we're on our way now."
Sauls said the church was established in 1876. The property where it stands was donated in 1885 by Brother J.W. Davis to "sit among this beautiful grove of trees and sit on this place as a lighthouse for whoever wanted to worship our Lord and Savior," Sauls said.
Although the old church was built in 1948, church members decided to completely demolish it in March 2010 after termites had ravaged the original green wood used to construct the building and the foundation was no longer safe to be the base of the structure.
They began constructing the new church by laying down the foundation and nailing together the wooden frame, but everything stopped in 2011 when the church ran out of funds.
Instead of giving up, members of the church held numerous benefit concerts, fried pies to sell at Chadwick's Produce in Lawrenceville and accepted donations from the community to raise enough money to continue with the construction.
"Some donations came from people I had no clue where they were located or who they were," Sauls said. "They just put a check in the mailbox. I think they saw our struggles and wanted to help. Other people would come by and tell us, 'God sent me here and I wanted to help.'"
The church hasn't been fully completed, but it's close. Sauls said the new church is a little wider and longer than the old one, and it has a baptistery now, which they didn't have before.
"Personally, I persevered with the construction of the new church because of my love for it," she said. "My father, my grandfather and other members of our family have pastored at the church. It is just part of my heritage and I intended to see it through."
Sauls told the Daily Post in 2011, "We will complete our task before us with God's love and helping hand." Earlier this month, she said that was still true.
"We have completed the task with God's help," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.