A community event at Bay Creek Park on Aug. 3 will benefit the family of Brandon Wilson — a husband, father of two and coach who died in a boating accident in early July.
The "Back to School Bash and Movie Night” fundraiser will donate proceeds to support Wilson's wife, Jenny, and sons, Pierce and Garrett.
The event will be held on Field 7 and Field 8 with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. A screening of the film "The Sandlot" will begin at dusk. In addition to the movie, the event will include bouncy houses, popcorn, candy, raffle prizes, food and drinks. A cash donation is suggested for entry and the event is open to the public.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor the memory of my friend, neighbor and fellow coach than showing a movie like the “The Sandlot” on the baseball fields where he spent so much time pouring into the lives of his kids and so many others,” Grayson Athletics Association baseball director Nate Lyell said. “Brandon’s involvement exemplified the very best of the Grayson community. He was a role model not just for his kids and the kids he coached, but a role model of how it should be.”
Families and teams are encouraged to invite neighbors. Guests are encouraged to bring cash donations as well as blankets and chairs. There is an extra cost for bouncy houses, concessions and raffle tickets.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page, “Back to School Movie Night.”