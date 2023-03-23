Mountain View High School grad Zach Card, an Auburn University student, has been nominated for a Television Academy Foundation College Television Award.
The foundation’s annual College Television Awards recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges across the country. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red carpet awards ceremony April 1 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.
Card has been nominated, along with two classmates from Auburn University, in the Sports category for Sports Night in Auburn. Kelly served as a director, producer and writer on the project, which was selected from over 132 submissions from colleges and universities nationwide by Television Academy members.
Sports Night in Auburn is a weekly sports program on the university’s student-run television station Eagle Eye TV. The nominated episode features sports coverage on Auburn athletics, including Auburn’s basketball win over Ole Miss Rebels; gymnast Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on the beam; and Auburn team updates including golf, softball and tennis.
