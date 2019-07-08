Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday night near Lilburn and left the driver of a motorcycle dead.
Officials said officers were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle on Dickens Road near Pepperwood Trail near Hopkins Elementary School in unincorporated Lilburn at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
The driver of the motorcycle was Josa Then-Valenzuela, 27 of Lawrenceville. He was ejected off his motorcycle after striking a Toyota Rav4 head-on. Investigators say he died as a result of his injuries.
The occupants of the Rav4 were not injured. Both vehicles were impounded to Gwinnett County Police Department Headquarters for further analysis.
Investigators said Then-Valenzuela was traveling westbound on Dickens Road passing in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. As he crossed into oncoming traffic, he struck a blue Toyota Rav4.
The driver of the Rav4 had one additional occupant inside the vehicle. The driver was turning left off Pepperwood Trail onto Dickens Road when the collision occurred.