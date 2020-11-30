A Dacula man was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle in the Hog Mountain area Friday night, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said John Mathews, 46, was heading south on Braselton Highway when he nearly hit another vehicle in front of him near the intersection with Hog Mountain Church Road. Although he avoided hitting that vehicle, Mathews' brakes locked and he was thrown from the motorcycle.
He died from his injuries at the scene of the accident, according to Flynn.
"Investigators are asking witnesses to contact the police department if they have information to add to the investigation," the police spokesman said.
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-090004.
