A motorcycle driver from Sugar Hill died Saturday from injuries he sustained in an accident on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Buford, according to Gwinnett County police.
The driver, Zachary Speir, 37, was heading south on Peachtree Industrial when his motorcycle collided with an SUV driven by a 64-year-old woman who had been traveling north on the road and was in the process of making a left turn onto South Waterworks Road. The accident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
"It is believed that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed," Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "As the brown SUV made the turn, both vehicles collided. The brown SUV rolled over after impact and landed on its roof. The motorcycle driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene."
The driver of the SUV had non-life threatening injuries from the crash. The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.