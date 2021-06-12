An accident involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pickup truck resulted in the death of a Duluth man on Interstate 85 in Suwanee Saturday.
Suwanee police said the motorcycle driven by Richard Moore Hardison, 36, hit the rear of an SUV in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road at about 2 p.m. The collision caused both Hardison and the motorcycle to not only go airborne, but cross a concrete divider separating the northbound and southbound lanes.
"The motorcycle then landed on the top of a pickup truck traveling south on I-85," Suwanee Police Lt. Robert Thompson said. "Mr. Hardison was deceased at the scene, and the next of kin has been notified. Four occupants from the pickup truck were transported to medical facilities for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated and released at the scene."
The Suwanee Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit has an ongoing investigation into the incident. Anyone who saw the accident happen is asked to call Suwanee Police Sgt. Simon Byun 770-904-7650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.